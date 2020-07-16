Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TED. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.80) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 524.17 ($6.45).

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.60 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,118 ($13.76).

In related news, insider Rachel Osborne purchased 33,333 shares of Ted Baker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($30,765.14).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

