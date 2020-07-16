LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LGIH. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,093.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

