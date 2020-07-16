Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

