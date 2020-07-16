Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. China International Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,695.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,215.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

