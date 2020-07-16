Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

