Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

