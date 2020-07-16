Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 546,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,011 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.51.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.