Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 833,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,019,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,869 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

