Legend Biotech Corporation’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 21st (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LTRN) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 21st. Legend Biotech had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $26,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

About Legend Biotech

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

