Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 273

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 273 ($3.36) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 242 ($2.98) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 263 ($3.24) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246.36 ($3.03).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 225 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.26. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

In other news, insider George Lewis acquired 626 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £1,277.04 ($1,571.55). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 842 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32). Insiders acquired a total of 2,842 shares of company stock valued at $589,428 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.