Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 202 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 202 ($2.49) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 242 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246.36 ($3.03).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33.

In other news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £571,578.95 ($703,395.21). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,748 ($3,381.74). Insiders have bought 2,842 shares of company stock worth $589,428 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

