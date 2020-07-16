LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Bank of America raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LEG & GEN GRP P/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.58. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

