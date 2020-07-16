Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 206 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,695.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2,215.73. The company has a market cap of $1,538.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

