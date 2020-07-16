Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.59.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$240.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.87%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.