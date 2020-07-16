Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.30

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 1703700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,907,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 123,945 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

