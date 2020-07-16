Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $48.53, 11,264,267 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 7,424,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $211,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $298,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $550,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 365.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 311,277 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 244,358 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

