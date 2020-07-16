LanaCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $277,900.56 and approximately $4,534.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,744,385,937 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.