Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $165.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

