Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $308.32 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.02 and its 200-day moving average is $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

