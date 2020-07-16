Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.45 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

