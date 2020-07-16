Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,911,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

