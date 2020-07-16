Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $218,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

