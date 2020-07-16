Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $187,669.79. Insiders have bought a total of 2,475,302 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,030 over the last ninety days.

NYSE PHD opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

