Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

