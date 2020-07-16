Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after buying an additional 424,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after buying an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,335,000 after buying an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.74.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.