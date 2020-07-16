Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 566 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 148.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $142.68.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

