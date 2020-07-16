Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 188 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $561.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.45.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

