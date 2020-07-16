Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.96.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

