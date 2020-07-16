Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

