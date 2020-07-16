Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $473,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $7,259,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 154.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,527 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $90.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

