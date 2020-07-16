Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $387,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,516.80 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,042.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.86. The company has a market capitalization of $283.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,704.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.06.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

