Lake Street Financial LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,156,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.