Lake Street Financial LLC Has $20.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.90 and its 200-day moving average is $306.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.66.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.