Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after acquiring an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

