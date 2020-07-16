Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.