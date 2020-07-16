Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

