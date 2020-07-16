Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,750 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 20,762.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,253,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,392 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,260 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,124,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.