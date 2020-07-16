Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Lifted to “Buy” at BofA Securities

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $194.00. BofA Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. UBS Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

NYSE:LH opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

