La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 103.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

