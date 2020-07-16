L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in L3Harris by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.04. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.