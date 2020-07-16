Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KRUS stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $100.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

