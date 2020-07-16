KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on KHNGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.76.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

