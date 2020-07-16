Kuai Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.50 million and $5.25 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.01955178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00089848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00192425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,635,229 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

