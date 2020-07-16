Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after acquiring an additional 326,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,981 shares of company stock worth $4,310,131. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

