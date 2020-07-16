Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $32.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.