Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.50. Kopin shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,116,380 shares changing hands.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. C Fan acquired 250,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kopin stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,750 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Kopin worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

