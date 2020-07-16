KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,760 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,907,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.