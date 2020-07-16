KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KION GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

KIGRY opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.49. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.