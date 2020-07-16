KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.09

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 12673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KION GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

