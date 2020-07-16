Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 172 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $547.00 per share, with a total value of $94,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $537.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,367.44.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $561.01 per share, with a total value of $96,493.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $569.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,517.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $578.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $570.01 per share, with a total value of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.15 per share, for a total transaction of $135,027.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.00 per share, with a total value of $134,992.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $614.11 per share, with a total value of $144,929.96.

On Friday, June 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 936 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $624.04 per share, for a total transaction of $584,101.44.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $625.12 per share, with a total value of $147,528.32.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $537.02 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $838.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.13.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,064,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

